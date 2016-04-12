PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 13

April 13 The following are the top stories in
Schlumberger to cut back in Venezuela
Deutsche Bank halts N. Carolina expansion plans over
anti-gay law
Paul Ryan rules out U.S. presidential bid
Oil services provider Schlumberger is cutting back
on some of its activity in Venezuela due to insufficient funds.
Deutsche Bank AG has frozen plans to expand in
North Carolina after a law that overturns protections for gay
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan ruled
himself out as a potential Republican presidential nominee,
ending speculation that he could be a choice if Donald Trump and
