PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 18

May 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Markets underestimate chance of June rate rise, says Fed official. (on.ft.com/1NxqAwy)

* UK banks should cap overdraft fees, says watchdog CMA. (on.ft.com/1Nxql4H)

* MPs dismiss Sports Direct factory invitation. (on.ft.com/1NxqoNS)

Overview

* Dennis Lockhart, the president of the Atlanta Fed, said in an interview with the Financial Times that financial markets are underestimating the chances of a June rate hike.

* The Competition and Markets Authority, UK's competition watchdog, said on Tuesday that banks should set a monthly maximum charge for unauthorised overdrafts on personal current accounts, and send alerts to people before they breached their limit.

* Sports Direct's billionaire founder Mike Ashley has agreed to face British lawmakers' questions in parliament about the treatment of workers at his sportswear retailer, but only if they visit his headquarters first.

(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)