PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 18

Headlines
* Markets underestimate chance of June rate rise, says Fed
official. (on.ft.com/1NxqAwy)
* UK banks should cap overdraft fees, says watchdog CMA. (on.ft.com/1Nxql4H)
* MPs dismiss Sports Direct factory invitation. (on.ft.com/1NxqoNS)
Overview
* Dennis Lockhart, the president of the Atlanta Fed, said in
an interview with the Financial Times that financial markets are
underestimating the chances of a June rate hike.
* The Competition and Markets Authority, UK's competition
watchdog, said on Tuesday that banks should set a monthly
maximum charge for unauthorised overdrafts on personal current
accounts, and send alerts to people before they breached their
limit.
* Sports Direct's billionaire founder Mike Ashley
has agreed to face British lawmakers' questions in parliament
about the treatment of workers at his sportswear retailer, but
only if they visit his headquarters first.
