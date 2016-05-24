版本:
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 25

May 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Former Mothercare managing director joins BHS bidding. (on.ft.com/1U84tsY)

* Monsanto opens door to talks on Bayer bid. (on.ft.com/1U84w8f)

* Google's Paris offices raided by French authorities in tax probe. (on.ft.com/1U84ixW)

Overview

* Greg Tufnell, ex-managing director of Mothercare is leading a bid to acquire BHS.

* Monsanto Co, the world's largest seed company, turned down Bayer AG's $62 billion acquisition bid as "incomplete and financially inadequate" on Tuesday, but said it was open to engage further in negotiations.

* Dozens of French police raided Google's Paris headquarters on Tuesday, escalating an investigation into the digital giant on suspicion of tax evasion.

(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)

