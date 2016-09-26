PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 26

Sept 26 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Russia accused of supporting 'barbarism' over Syrian
conflict on.ft.com/2cwYzbq
HSBC kicks off search for next chief executive but one
French state bank CDC plans run of sales
City of London fears May government is shifting towards
'hard' Brexit on.ft.com/2cx0w81
Overview
The United States on Sunday called Russia's action in Syria
"barbarism," not counter-terrorism, while Moscow's U.N. envoy
said ending the war "is almost an impossible task now" as Syrian
government forces, backed by Moscow, bombed the city of Aleppo.
HSBC Holdings Plc has hired Russell Reynolds, a
leading City of London recruitment firm, to check for gaps in
its roster of up-and-coming executives and to search for
candidates to fill them.
French state-owned bank Caisse des Depots (CDC) is planning
to sell shares worth hundreds of millions of euros in some of
the country's largest companies, its Chief Executive Pierre-Rene
Lemas said in an interview.
Leading bankers who have held talks with government
ministers have told the Financial Times they believe Prime
Minister Theresa May will end up taking Britain out of the EU's
single market and customs union as political momentum behind a
so-called "hard Brexit" grows.
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)