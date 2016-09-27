PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 27

Sept 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Deutsche Bank denies seeking help from Berlin over DoJ on.ft.com/2dbV6Ns

John McDonnell unveils Labour's leftwing economic prospectus on.ft.com/2dbV1cz

Standard Life Investments to reopen 2.5 bln stg property fund on.ft.com/2dbU1oQ

Deutsche Bank Ag said on Monday it had no need for German government help with a $14 billion U.S. demand to settle claims it missold mortgage-backed securities, as its shares lost more than 7.5 percent.

Britain's opposition Labour Party clashed with business groups on Monday after setting out a left-wing economic agenda aimed at boosting their chances of winning power by re-engaging with working class voters who backed leaving the European Union.

Standard Life Investments, the fund arm of insurer Standard Life Plc, said on Monday it planned to reopen its 2.5 billion pounds ($3.24 billion) UK Real Estate Fund at midday on Oct. 17, after asset sales helped bolster the fund's liquidity amid a broader market recovery.

