PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 30

Nissan delays Sunderland investment plans on.ft.com/2cF2PWq

UK insurers to lobby for changes to Solvency II rules on.ft.com/2dhQJR5

Norway's Telenor warns Ofcom over splitting BT on.ft.com/2dhSZrC

Brussels ready to push back on bank capital rules on.ft.com/2dhTaD1

Overview

Nissan Motor Co Ltd wants Britain to pledge compensation for any tax barriers resulting from its decision to leave the European Union, or the Japanese automaker could scrap a potential new investment in the country's biggest car plant in Sunderland, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Thursday.

The Association of British Insurers in a new submission to government called for a regulatory environment that "is appropriate for the UK market", in the biggest hint yet that it will push for changes to the Solvency II capital rules following Britain's vote to leave the EU.

Telenor ASA has warned a UK regulator that pursuing a "legal separation" of BT Group Plc and its Openreach unit is a "dead end", according to a letter sent by the Norwegian telecom's boss to Ofcom Chief Executive Sharon White.

A planned reform of global banking rules being discussed by the United States, Europe, Japan and other major economies risks negatively affecting European banks and needs to be changed, the EU financial services commissioner said on Thursday.