PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 30

Headlines
Overview
Nissan Motor Co Ltd wants Britain to pledge
compensation for any tax barriers resulting from its decision to
leave the European Union, or the Japanese automaker could scrap
a potential new investment in the country's biggest car plant in
Sunderland, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Thursday.
The Association of British Insurers in a new submission to
government called for a regulatory environment that "is
appropriate for the UK market", in the biggest hint yet that it
will push for changes to the Solvency II capital rules following
Britain's vote to leave the EU.
Telenor ASA has warned a UK regulator that pursuing
a "legal separation" of BT Group Plc and its Openreach
unit is a "dead end", according to a letter sent by the
Norwegian telecom's boss to Ofcom Chief Executive Sharon White.
A planned reform of global banking rules being discussed by
the United States, Europe, Japan and other major economies risks
negatively affecting European banks and needs to be changed, the
EU financial services commissioner said on Thursday.
