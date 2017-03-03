PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 3

March 3 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
MPs attack May industrial strategy for lack of detail on.ft.com/2lzw9gI
Sports Direct buys lingerie brand Agent Provocateur on.ft.com/2lzBR2f
Watchdog finds 'deficiencies' in one-third of UK audits
reviewed on.ft.com/2lzDvk4
Overview
Britain's new industrial strategy, unveiled earlier this
year to prepare the economy for Brexit, is facing more
criticism, with MPs pointing to a lack of detail co-ordinated
action and proper planning.
British billionaire Mike Ashley and the owner of Sports
Direct International Plc bought an interest in luxury
lingerie brand Agent Provocateur after the maker of cuffs and
corsets slipped into administration.
About one third of audits of London-listed companies sampled
by Britain's accounting regulator lack rigour and need
improvements, the watchdog said in a report published on
Thursday.
