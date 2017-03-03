版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 3日 星期五 09:35 BJT

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 3

March 3 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

MPs attack May industrial strategy for lack of detail on.ft.com/2lzw9gI

Sports Direct buys lingerie brand Agent Provocateur on.ft.com/2lzBR2f

Watchdog finds 'deficiencies' in one-third of UK audits reviewed on.ft.com/2lzDvk4

Overview

Britain's new industrial strategy, unveiled earlier this year to prepare the economy for Brexit, is facing more criticism, with MPs pointing to a lack of detail co-ordinated action and proper planning.

British billionaire Mike Ashley and the owner of Sports Direct International Plc bought an interest in luxury lingerie brand Agent Provocateur after the maker of cuffs and corsets slipped into administration.

About one third of audits of London-listed companies sampled by Britain's accounting regulator lack rigour and need improvements, the watchdog said in a report published on Thursday. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru!)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐