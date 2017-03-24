PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 24

March 24 The following are the top stories in
the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Qatari connection casts long shadow over Barclays on.ft.com/2nWgA5h
Deutsche Bank in vote of confidence for post-Brexit London on.ft.com/2mZBPSI
Thames Water business model under scrutiny after sewage fine
on.ft.com/2mZvsyU
Overview
Britain's markets watchdog has resumed its investigation
into payments made by Barclays Plc in the course of a
2008 emergency fundraising, after reviewing new evidence that
could see it reconsider a 50 million-pound ($62 million) fine
imposed in 2013.
Deutsche Bank AG has chosen a new office for its
London headquarters, signalling a vote of confidence in
Britain's capital despite the country's decision to leave the
European Union.
One of Britain's biggest water companies, Thames Water, was
scrutinized on Thursday by Ian Byatt, a former head of regulator
Ofwat, who said the problem in the water companies is their
"complicated corporate structures." A fine of 20 million pounds
was imposed on Thames Water on Wednesday for pumping sewage into
the River Thames.
($1 = 0.8017 pounds)
(Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)