PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 24

Headlines

Qatari connection casts long shadow over Barclays on.ft.com/2nWgA5h

Deutsche Bank in vote of confidence for post-Brexit London on.ft.com/2mZBPSI

Thames Water business model under scrutiny after sewage fine on.ft.com/2mZvsyU

Overview

Britain's markets watchdog has resumed its investigation into payments made by Barclays Plc in the course of a 2008 emergency fundraising, after reviewing new evidence that could see it reconsider a 50 million-pound ($62 million) fine imposed in 2013.

Deutsche Bank AG has chosen a new office for its London headquarters, signalling a vote of confidence in Britain's capital despite the country's decision to leave the European Union.

One of Britain's biggest water companies, Thames Water, was scrutinized on Thursday by Ian Byatt, a former head of regulator Ofwat, who said the problem in the water companies is their "complicated corporate structures." A fine of 20 million pounds was imposed on Thames Water on Wednesday for pumping sewage into the River Thames.

($1 = 0.8017 pounds)

