PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 7

April 7 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Tillerson says U.S. 'steps under way' for removal of
Syria's Assad. on.ft.com/2o2Iz3o
* Norway's oil fund wants CEO incentive plans scrapped. on.ft.com/2o7LKIJ
* Twitter sues U.S. over account that criticised Trump.
on.ft.com/2o2DwzX
Overview
* U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the Trump
administration had begun efforts towards removing Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad from power after the suspected gas
attack in the war-torn country that killed more than 70 people
earlier this week.
* Norway's $915 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's
largest, wants the firms it invests in to end long-term
incentive schemes for chief executives.
* Twitter Inc said in a lawsuit on Thursday that it
had received a demand from U.S. officials for records that could
reveal the user behind an account opposed to President Donald
Trump and that it was challenging the demand in court.
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)