PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - March 13

March 13 Headlines
Overview
Investors expect inflation in the UK to rise to its highest
level since before the financial crisis even as dismal
manufacturing data fans speculation that the Bank of England may
be more aggressive in jump-starting the economy.
Boeing Co got approval on Tuesday from U.S. aviation
regulators to start test flights of its redesigned battery for
its troubled 787 Dreamliner, putting it a step closer to resume
normal service of the aircraft.
Canada's First Quantum Minerals moved closer to seizing
control of fellow miner Inmet after revising the terms
of its hostile C$5.1 billion ($4.97 billion) takeover that will
create one of the world's largest copper producers.
Workers downed tools at Anglo American's Kleinkopje coal
mine in South Africa as labour unrest in the mining industry
spreads.
Germany has piped the United Kingdom as the most sought-after
destination for European property investors, a trend that
underlines easing fears of a Eurozone break-up.
British Land, the UK's second largest landlord by
market capitalisation, has asked investors for 500 million
pounds to fund acquisitions in and around London.
UK's top watchdog has slammed banks for failing to show how
risky investments are suited to their customers and for not
living up to the levels of service customers one should expect.
Concerns over a conflict of interest has thrown the Serious
Fraud Office's investigation into British software firm Autonomy
into confusion after the agency admitted that it might be using
an Autonomy product.