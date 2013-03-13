PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - March 13

March 13 Headlines

UK inflation expectations jump sharply

Boost for Boeing as FAA agrees 787 fix

First Quantum set to take control of Inmet

Strike hits Anglo American coal mine

Germany tops European property ranks

British Land in 500 mln stg share placing

UK watchdog warning on wealth managers

SFO's Autonomy inquiry thrown into doubt

Overview

Investors expect inflation in the UK to rise to its highest level since before the financial crisis even as dismal manufacturing data fans speculation that the Bank of England may be more aggressive in jump-starting the economy. Boeing Co got approval on Tuesday from U.S. aviation regulators to start test flights of its redesigned battery for its troubled 787 Dreamliner, putting it a step closer to resume normal service of the aircraft.

Canada's First Quantum Minerals moved closer to seizing control of fellow miner Inmet after revising the terms of its hostile C$5.1 billion ($4.97 billion) takeover that will create one of the world's largest copper producers.

Workers downed tools at Anglo American's Kleinkopje coal mine in South Africa as labour unrest in the mining industry spreads.

Germany has piped the United Kingdom as the most sought-after destination for European property investors, a trend that underlines easing fears of a Eurozone break-up.

British Land, the UK's second largest landlord by market capitalisation, has asked investors for 500 million pounds to fund acquisitions in and around London.

UK's top watchdog has slammed banks for failing to show how risky investments are suited to their customers and for not living up to the levels of service customers one should expect.

Concerns over a conflict of interest has thrown the Serious Fraud Office's investigation into British software firm Autonomy into confusion after the agency admitted that it might be using an Autonomy product.