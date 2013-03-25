PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - March 25

March 25 Headlines
Cyprus reaches tentative bailout deal
Berezovsky death remains a mystery
Blackstone and Icahn enter Dell bidding
Blockbuster rescued by private equity group
Pernod Ricard whisky sales fall in China
Musharraf returns to Pakistan amid threats
Overview
Cyprus, the European Union and the International Monetary Fund
reached a tentative agreement that would lead to the shutting
down of the country's second largest bank, according to EU
officials.
British Police found no evidence of third-party involvement
during searches of former Russian oligarch Boris Berezovsky's
home near London on Sunday, but the tycoon's death remained
shrouded in mystery.
Dell Inc appeared to have received competing offers
following a $24.4 billion agreement last month under which it
would be taken private by its founder Michael Dell and private
equity firm Silver Lake, setting up a tug-of-war for the world's
No. 3 PC maker.
Blockbuster's chain of film and computer game rental shops in
Britain has been sold to Gordon Brothers Europe for an
undisclosed sum, two months after the struggling retailer went
into a form of bankruptcy protection.
French drinks maker Pernod Ricard will report an annual decline
in Scotch whisky sales in China after years of growth.
Pakistan's former President, Pervez Musharraf, returned home on
Sunday after nearly four years of self-imposed exile apparently
to contest elections despite the possibility of arrest and death
threats from the Taliban.