PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - April 2

April 2 Headlines
Apple bows to Chinese pressure
U.S. banks weigh EU bonus cap options
Vodafone rebukes India on spectrum renewal
UK rail franchising overhaul underwhelms
Nasdaq OMX in $1.2 bln deal to buy eSpeed
Brazil to probe Anglo American port accident
Overview
Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook has apologised
to Chinese consumers over the company's after-sales service
following intense pressure from Chinese state media.
U.S. banks are considering whether to continue basing their
EMEA businesses in London with an EU-wide bonus cap set to take
effect next year.
Vodafone has accused the Indian government of
"contradictory and inconsistent" treatment in a spat over the
renewal of spectrum licences.
Investors remain far from convinced following an overhaul of
rail franchising last week in the wake of the controversy around
the West Coast contract.
Nasdaq OMX Group Inc said it will buy the eSpeed
electronic trading platform for as much as $1.2 billion in cash
and deferred stock from BGC Partners Inc.
Prosecutors have opened an inquiry into an accident at Anglo
American's port in northern Brazil which could lead to
possible fines.