PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - April 4

April 4 Headlines
Bundesbank launches Deutsche probe
RSA under pressure over audit firm fees
Salz attacks warped top pay at Barclays
British Airways to get 18 Dreamliners
RBS faces second lawsuit on rights issue
Rio Tinto weighs sale of Australian units
Irish regulator sets Elan bid deadline
Overview
The Bundesbank has launched an investigation into claims
that Deutsche Bank misvalued credit derivatives that
allowed it to hide up to $12 billion in losses.
RSA has come under scrutiny from shareholders after
the insurer paid a high level of fees for non-audit work to the
company that vets its accounts.
A report following a review of Barclays' culture
said the bank should lower pay levels and be more transparent
and candid if it is to restore trust.
International Airlines Group said it would buy 18
of Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner jets for its British
Airways arm in a bid to modernise the British carrier's ageing
fleet.
A group of shareholders is suing Royal Bank of Scotland and
many of its former top executives for as much as 4 billion
pounds.
Rio Tinto is considering selling some Australian
coal businesses worth about $4.4 billion as it disposes of
assets to boost shareholder returns.
The Irish takeover panel has given Royalty Pharma until May
10 to either make a firm bid for Elan or walk away.