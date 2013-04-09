PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - April 9

April 9 Headlines

Cameron urged to act against Crosby ()

Merger of two Greek banks suspended ()

Ericsson to buy Microsoft's internet TV arm ()

Tesco counts cost of failed US venture ()

Mitsubishi UFJ buys DB real estate loans () Gol unveils offering for air miles unit () Israel's richest man risks anger over UK move ()

Overview

MPs from all parties have called on Prime Minister David Cameron to step in and rid Sir James Crosby of his knighthood and part of his pension, after a scathing parliamentary report accused the former HBOS boss of presiding over a "massive failure". Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson will buy Microsoft's Mediaroom internet TV business, which makes software used by phone companies to deliver television over the Internet. The merger of two of Greece's biggest banks, National Bank of Greece and Eurobank, has been blocked by international lenders who fear the merged entity could create a giant lender with assets of close to 100 percent of national output.

Britain's biggest supermarket chain Tesco will count the cost of its failed U.S. venture as it reports a slump in full-year profits next week.

UnionBanCal, the San Francisco-based unit of Mitsubishi UFJ acquired a U.S. real estate loans business from Deutsche Bank, the latest in a series of acquisitions by the Japanese lender and a string of disposals by the German bank.

Brazil's struggling airline Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA announced an initial public offering of its air miles unit backed by private equity group General Atlantic in an attempt to prop up its finances.

Israel's richest man, Idan Ofer, is relocating to London in a move likely to spark debate over unfettered wealth and inequality in his country. ()