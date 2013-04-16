PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - April 17

April 17 Headlines
China approves Glencore and Xstrata deal
()
Credit Suisse faces revolt on pay
()
Italian police freeze 1.8 billion euros of Nomura unit assets
()
IMF deals blow to Osborne plan A
()
Credit Suisse faces tax avoidance inquiry
()
Goldman Sachs earnings beat estimates
()
Dell secures detente with Icahn over deal
()
BlackRock benefits from return to equities
()
EU carbon vote dooms plan for market fix
()
Overview
Chinese regulators approved Glencore's $64 billion
merger with Xstrata after the former said it would sell
its Las Bambas copper project in Peru.
An influential advisory group has asked investors in Credit
Suisse to block the Swiss bank's plan to issue shares
for employee bonuses.
As they further investigate Monte dei Paschi di Siena,
Italian police have frozen 1.8 billion euros ($2.36 billion)
worth of assets belonging to a unit of Nomura Holdings.
The International Monetary Fund told UK Finance Minister George
Osborne to consider pursuing a less severe austerity drive in
the face of a weak private sector.
Following widespread raids on the homes of Credit Suisse
clients, the bank's employees are being investigated
for allegedly helping German citizens avoid taxes.
Goldman Sachs Group reported higher-than-expected
first-quarter earnings, driven by strong debt underwriting, but
warned of a weak deals pipeline.
Dell has eased its strained relations with billionaire
Carl Icahn - to a certain degree - by allowing the activist
investor to communicate freely with other shareholders.
BlackRock noted its investors' return to stock markets,
as clients withdrew $2.6 billion from bond funds while
contributing a net $34 billion into equities in the first
quarter.
The European parliament rejected a proposal to prop up prices in
Europe - the world's largest carbon market - in a vote on
Tuesday, sending it plunging to a new record low.