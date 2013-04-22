PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - April 22

April 21 Headlines Data shift to lift US economy by 3 pct ()

Florida and Mississippi sue BP () Banks pull back from risky regions ()

Nasdaq set for Europe energy trades push ()

G4S to quit key contracts in Israel ()

Dish stresses ad benefits of Sprint deal ()

Banks put damper on Osborne lending hopes ()

Overview

The U.S. economy will officially grow 3 percent in July as government statistics will take into account 21st century intangible assets such as film royalties and spending on research and development for the first time.

The states of Florida and Mississippi, joining the line of governments, businesses and people seeking compensation for the 2010 Deepwater Horizon spill, have sued BP Plc. Some of the biggest international commercial banks, including Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase & Co and HSBC, are pulling back from certain activities in some fast-growing markets in Asia and the Middle East, anxious about increasing anti-money laundering scrutiny in those regions. Nasdaq OMX is planning to enter into Europe's commodities and energy markets, putting it on level ground with Deutsche Boerse and IntercontinentalExchange in Europe's emerging market for trading power.

Amid protests against G4S presence in settlements within occupied Palestinian territories, the British security company said it intends to withdraw from key contracts in Israel.

Dish Network Chairman Charlie Ergen said he could revolutionise how mobile advertisements reach consumers through his $25.5 billion bid for Sprint Nextel. Banks have dampened UK Finance Minister George Osborne's hopes that expanding the Funding for Lending Scheme would boost a surge of credit to small and medium-sized companies.