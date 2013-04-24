PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - April 24

April 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines ENRC chairman quits embattled miner Bogus terror tweet sparks shares blip HSBC - the bank that likes to say 'demising' Apple to return extra $55 billion to investors KPMG chief dismisses 'one-day wonder' scandal Bank of England to extend Funding for Lending Accor chief ousted over slow pace of turnaround Overview Eurasian Natural Resources Corp Chairman Mehmet Dalman, who was brought in to work on the London-listed Kazakh miner's corporate governance and transparency issues, resigned on Tuesday. A fake tweet from Associated Press' hacked twitter account -- informing the news agency's 1.9 million followers that U.S. President Barack Obama had been injured in a terrorist attack -- triggered a brief sell-off in U.S. markets. HSBC Holdings Plc coined the word 'demising' -- a new term for the process of cutting jobs -- when it announced on Tuesday that 1,149 people could potentially lose their roles at the bank's UK operations. Amid investor pressure and its declining stock price, Apple said it would return an extra $55 billion to shareholders by the end of 2015 and increased its quarterly dividend by 15 percent. KPMG Chairman Michael Andrew downplayed auditor's recent insider trading controversy -- involving former senior audit partner Scott London leaking client secrets -- by referring to the incident as a "one-day wonder". The Bank of England plans to announce a year-long extension for its Funding for Lending Scheme, which provides incentives to encourage lending to small and medium-sized businesses. Europe's largest hotel group Accor ousted its chairman and chief executive, who had led Accor for two years, Denis Hennequin, reflecting the role of its activist minority shareholders.