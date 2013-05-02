PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - May 2

May 2 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Standard Chartered chairman to step down from Experian
()
Apple avoids potential $9 billion tax bill
()
Investors fret over Accor's outlook after chief's eviction
()
Shell-backed Iraqi $17 bln gas project gets under way
()
Goldman Sachs criticised over $3 bln Malaysia bond deal
()
Buffett pays $2 bln for control of Israeli group
()
Overview
Experian Plc founder and Chairman John Peace has
announced plans to resign, amid mounting pressure from
shareholders who think Peace - also chairman of Burberry Group
and Standard Chartered - is shouldering too
much responsibility.
Apple will avoid a potential $9 billion tax bill by
paying its shareholders using cash from its $17 billion
blockbuster bond issue, instead of bringing back cash from
abroad.
Investors are fretting over Accor's future after
its board said the decision to oust Chief Executive and Chairman
Denis Hennequin last week did not stem from any disagreement
over the company's strategy.
A Royal Dutch Shell-backed natural gas project in
Iraq -- worth $17 billion -- began operations on Wednesday,
signalling the country's post-conflict recovery.
Goldman Sachs Group is being criticised for potential
profits reaped over a $3 billion bond deal for a Malaysian
government fund before this week's national elections.
Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is
buying the remaining 20 percent outside stake in the
Israel-based International Metalworking Cos for $2 billion.