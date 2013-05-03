PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - May 3

May 3 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Court hears of 'sweetheart' Goldman tax deal

()

Trio emerge as frontrunners to replace Vosser at Shell

()

Twitter fuels IPO talk with hiring of banker

()

Intel names 30-year veteran as new chief

()

Temasek to take $500 million stake in Markit

()

Cooksey quit Eurasian Natural Resources Corp after spat with oligarchs

()

Overview

A court heard on Thursday that HM Revenue & Customs and Goldman Sachs Group agreed to a "sweetheart" tax deal in 2010 -- waiving interest on up to 20 million pounds ($31.02 million)of offshore bonuses for the bank's staff -- partly to spare UK Finance Minister George Osborne "major embarrassment".

In the wake of Royal Dutch Shell Chief Executive Peter Voser's resignation on Thursday, three senior executives have been singled out to take his place at the helm.

Twitter Inc has appointed Cynthia Gaylor -- a Morgan Stanley investment banker who has worked with Facebook, LinkedIn and Zynga -- as its new head of corporate development, encouraging rumours that it is poised for an initial public offering.

Intel Corp, the world's largest chipmaker, chose veteran insider Brian Krzanich as its new chief executive to succeed Paul Otellini later this month.

Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings is preparing to buy a $500 million stake in British financial data provider Markit, according to two people familiar with the matter.

David Cooksey, Kazakh miner Eurasian Natural Resources Corp's chairman during its London floatation, quit in 2009 following a spat with major shareholders, according to people close to the matter.