PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - May 7

BRIEF-Innocoll announces regulatory path forward
* Innocoll announces regulatory path forward after receiving formal FDA type a meeting minutes regarding its xaracoll (bupivacaine HCL collagen-matrix implant) new drug application
May 7 Headlines
Facebook looks to video ads as it seeks new revenue streams
Colony's $2 bln bid for IMG rejected in favour of auction
BofA reaches $1.7 bln mortgage settlement with MBIA
European Commission charges Motorola over patent
U.S. plans sale of remaining GM stake
Protests mount on use of BP Gulf spill funds
U.S. regulators eye Bitcoin supervision
Overview
Facebook plans to incorporate video advertising in its newsfeed starting July as the company looks to new revenue streams.
IMG Worldwide this year received an unsolicited bid of over $2 billion from private equity company Colony Capital.
Bank of America and MBIA Inc have resolved a long-running legal tussle with the bank agreeing to pay the bond insurer $1.7 billion.
The European Commission said Google's Motorola Mobility was abusing its position in the market by seeking and enforcing an injunction against Apple in Germany over a wireless patent.
The U.S. Treasury plans to sell the remainder of its stake in General Motors acquired when the government bailed out the automaker.
Environmentalists have expressed their anger over a plan to build a convention center in Alabama using money given by BP to restore the Gulf of Mexico coast.
Senior officials at the U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission are evaluating whether cyber-currency Bitcoin could fall under their regulatory jurisdiction.
* Duke Energy -issues statement in connection with legal action against some insurance cos seeking payment for liabilities associated with coal ash
* Banner Corporation increases quarterly cash dividend by 9 percent to $0.25 per share, schedules 1Q17 conference call and webcast