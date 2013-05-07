PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - May 7

May 7 Headlines

Overview

Facebook plans to incorporate video advertising in its newsfeed starting July as the company looks to new revenue streams.

IMG Worldwide this year received an unsolicited bid of over $2 billion from private equity company Colony Capital.

Bank of America and MBIA Inc have resolved a long-running legal tussle with the bank agreeing to pay the bond insurer $1.7 billion.

The European Commission said Google's Motorola Mobility was abusing its position in the market by seeking and enforcing an injunction against Apple in Germany over a wireless patent.

The U.S. Treasury plans to sell the remainder of its stake in General Motors acquired when the government bailed out the automaker.

Environmentalists have expressed their anger over a plan to build a convention center in Alabama using money given by BP to restore the Gulf of Mexico coast.

Senior officials at the U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission are evaluating whether cyber-currency Bitcoin could fall under their regulatory jurisdiction.