PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - May 9

May 9 Headlines

Jailed Enron chief could see sentence shortened by 10 years

()

Dimon pledges to fix compliance problems

()

Coke acts to fend off obesity criticism

()

BAE sees 'modest growth' in wake of defence spending cuts

()

Sainsbury chief calls for level playing field on taxes

()

Watchdog swoops on asset managers

()

Cameron puts immigration at heart of push before election

()

Overview

Former Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling could see his sentence shortened by 10 years as part of a deal with the U.S. Department of Justice.

JPMorgan has been warned that the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission "intends to recommend" an enforcement action against the bank and "certain firm personnel."

Coca-Cola will adopt clearer calorie-count labels, promote diet drinks and back a pledge not to market to children under 12 in an attempt to help fight obesity.

BAE forecast modest growth as it attempts to offset shrinking defence spending in the U.S. and Europe with new business from countries like Saudi Arabia.

Sainsbury Chief Executive Justin King has asked the government to "think hard" on the lack of a level playing field on tax between international internet retailers and high street stores.

The Financial Conduct Authority has begun a new probe looking at banks and asset managers' activities that help pension funds make significant changes to their investment portfolios.

Prime Minister David Cameron made immigration the central point of his Queen's Speech in an attempt to slow down the rise of the UK Independence party.