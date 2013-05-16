PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - May 16

May 16 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Google steals music march on Apple
()
Bank shows signs of optimism with Sir Mervyn's final
forecasts
()
RP Martin suspends chief amid Libor probe
()
JPMorgan demands Bloomberg staff logs
()
HSBC signals plan for Europe's first bank share buyback
()
Cameron hints at move to get RBS in good health for sale
()
Overview
Google Inc has launched a subscription-based
streaming music service on Wednesday ahead of rival Apple Inc
, which pioneered online music purchases with iTunes but
is yet to adopt the fast-growing newer business model.
In the last set of quarterly forecasts before Governor
Mervyn King retires, the Bank of England predicted that
Britain's economic growth would be faster and inflation lower
than it expected three months earlier.
RP Martin, the British interdealer broker that became
involved in the Libor fixing investigation when two of its
employees were arrested in December, suspended David Caplin, its
chief executive, and Alan Farnan, an executive director, on
Wednesday.
Lawyers for JPMorgan Chase & Co, one of the biggest
customers of Bloomberg LP, have demanded details of which
Bloomberg employees accessed data on the use of the bank's
financial terminals.
HSBC Holdings Plc said it would cut between 4,000
and 14,000 jobs as it intensified its cost-cutting efforts and
became the first big bank in Europe to hint at a likely share
buyback.
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron on Wednesday said he
wanted Royal Bank of Scotland Group back in a state of
"good health" and ready for sale "as fast as possible",
signalling a possible return of the state-controlled bank to
private ownership before the next election.