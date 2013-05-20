PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - May 20

May 20 Headlines
H&M rethinks sourcing policy in wake of Bangladesh disaster
Apple faces grilling over US tax rate
U.S. hedge fund Monarch to open office in London
Heron Tower offered 250 mln stg Sternlicht loan
Tesco seeks China partnership
Yahoo buys start-up Tumblr for $1 bln
Bank governor warns against long-term stimulus for mortgage
market
Overview
Hennes & Mauritz is looking at sourcing clothes
from Latin America and Africa for the first time with the
retailer rethinking its sourcing strategy following the
Bangladesh factory collapse.
Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook will appear
before the U.S. Senate's permanent investigations subcommittee
on Tuesday where he is likely to face questions over Apple's tax
planning.
U.S. hedge fund Monarch Capital plans to open an office in
London as it looks to ramp up its European business at a time
when financial institutions are increasingly selling troubled
assets and undervalued loans.
Barry Sternlicht's Starwood Capital is in talks with the
developers of London's Heron Tower to provide a 250 million
pound loan to refinance the tallest skyscraper in the City.
Tesco Plc is looking at setting up a joint venture
in China so it can keep expanding in the market but in way that
will help it contain capital expenditure.
Yahoo Inc has agreed a deal to buy blogging and
social networking site Tumblr for about $1 billion.
Bank of England Governor Mervyn King has warned finance
minister George Osborne that his scheme to boost mortgage
lending could cause future problems.