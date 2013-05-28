PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - May 28

Nikkei edges down on pause in weak yen trend; mining shares outperform
TOKYO, March 30 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Thursday morning pressured by a pause in the weak yen trend, while mining shares firmed on gains in oil prices.
May 28 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Co-op appoints former HSBC executive
()
Valeant in $8.7 bln Bausch & Lomb deal
()
Crown Estate in tie-up with Canadian pension fund
()
Club Med to be taken over in 556-mln-euro deal
()
Diageo closer to control of India's United Spirits
()
UK and France win battle to lift EU's Syria arms embargo
()
Overview
Britain's Co-operative Group Ltd has named former 30-year veteran HSBC Holdings Plc banker Niall Booker as the man to lead its banking arm as the lender struggles to deal with concerns over its capital position.
Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International said on Monday it agreed to buy privately held ophthalmology business Bausch & Lomb Holdings Inc from Warburg Pincus LLC for $8.7 billion.
The Crown Estate, which manages an 8-billion-pound property empire for the Queen, has joined forces with Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System in a 320-million-pound deal to fund a part of an overhaul of St James's Market area in central London.
French holiday firm Club Mediterranee's top shareholders, Fosun International and AXA Private Equity, said on Monday they would team up to takeover the group in a deal that values it at around 556 million euros.
India's United Spirits Ltd on Monday approved the allotment of 10 percent of its enlarged capitalisation on a preferential basis for around 300 million pounds to Diageo Plc , the world's biggest distiller by sales.
Britain and France can now freely supply weapons to the rebels groups in Syria as the European Union agreed to lift the arms embargo in the country amid deep reluctance from other member states.
TOKYO, March 30 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Thursday morning pressured by a pause in the weak yen trend, while mining shares firmed on gains in oil prices.
MELBOURNE, March 30 Korea Zinc Inc, the world's third-largest zinc smelter, has agreed to take a 15 percent drop in annual processing fees for 2017 as smelters grapple with a dearth of mine supply, Metal Bulletin reported.
* As consideration for sale of Salinas Grandes tenements, LSC will pay to orocobre US$7 million, with US$4 million payable at closing