PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - May 29

Headlines
Overview
Major brands such as Nissan Motor Co Ltd and
Nationwide Building Society have cancelled their
marketing campaign on Facebook Inc after their ads were
placed automatically next to offensive images.
The European Commission will move the EU's policy focus away
from a crisis response based on austerity to structural reforms
in its annual economic recommendations for EU members states on
Wednesday.
Citigroup Inc has reached a settlement with the
Federal Housing Finance Agency that had sued the bank for
misleading Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac into
buying $3.5 billion of mortgage-backed securities.
The Bribery Act, passed in 2011 with promises from the UK
government to crack down on corruption, is set to be reviewed to
reduce "red tape" and follows pressure from businesses about the
cost of compliance.
The world's largest retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc
said it would pay $82 million to the federal government as it
pleaded guilty that it illegally discarded hazardous waste in
the United States several years ago.
U.S. authorities charged Costa Rica-based digital currency
company Liberty Reserve and seven of its current and former
employees, claiming that it was a money transfer hub for
criminal gangs trafficking in drugs and child pornography.