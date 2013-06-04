PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - June 4

June 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Lonmin mine shootings raise tensions

Apple denies charges over e-book prices

Carlyle takes full control of Dutch fund of funds

Zynga to cut jobs as games underperform

FedEx grounds aircraft to save costs

China plans multimillion Ethiopia investment

Overview

A mining union official was shot dead near Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine and 1,000 striking Glencore Xstrata workers were dismissed, sparking fears of renewed violence in the troubled South African mining belt.

Apple Inc on Monday defended itself against U.S. government accusations that it conspired with book publishers to raise the price of e-books, removing market competition and costing consumers hundreds of millions of dollars.

Private equity firm Carlyle Group has offered to buy the remaining 40 percent of Dutch investment manager AlpInvest Partners NV, a move that would grant Carlyle greater control of a large investor in many of its rivals' funds.

As Zynga Inc's social games continue to struggle, the owner of Farmville and DrawFree announced plans to cut over 500 jobs, or 18 percent of its global headcount.

Package delivery company FedEx Corp said on Monday that it would immediately retire 10 aircraft and hasten the withdrawal of a further 76, as it responds to slow economic growth.

Chinese shoe exporter Huajian -- which makes ladies shows for brands including Guess, Clarkes and Tommy Hilfiger -- is eyeing a multimillion-dollar Ethiopian factory expansion that could mean preferential trade tariffs and lower labour costs.