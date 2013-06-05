PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - June 5

June 5 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Apple faces U.S. import ban over patents
IBM and Salesforce strike cloud computing deals
HSBC accused of ignoring U.S. foreclosure law
Banking Commission draft contains option for RBS split
ENRC faces backlash over bribery and corruption allegations
Incoming Hermes chief Axel Dumas rounds on LVMH
Overview
A trade body slapped an import ban on certain Apple Inc
products in the United States after ruling that the
Silicon Valley giant had infringed patents owned by Samsung
Electronics.
Technology companies International Business Machines
and Salesforce.com Inc on Tuesday made cloud computing
acquisitions worth a combined $4.5 billion, underscoring an
industry shift towards cloud computing.
HSBC Holdings Plc is being sued by the state of New
York for allegedly failing to initiate settlement talks with
hundreds of struggling homeowners.
A draft report on banking standards shows that splitting the
Royal Bank of Scotland into a "good bank" and a "bad
bank" -- which will hold RBS's toxic assets -- has been
suggested as an option.
As many as half of Eurasian Natural Resources Corp's
minority shareholders are expected to vote against some
of the resolutions at the miner's annual general meeting on
Wednesday.
Luxury brand Hermes International SCA's soon-to-be
chief executive, Axel Dumas, vowed to protect the company's
independence from larger rival LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis
Vuitton's "neither desired nor desirable" shareholding
in Hermes.