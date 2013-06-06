PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - June 6

June 6 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
London should hand Libor supervision to EU, says Brussels
()
IMF admits to errors in international bailout of Greece
()
P&G chief AG Lafley promotes four executives to head major
units
()
McClendon targets 1 bln funds for new group
()
Man Group shares tumble after steep losses by flagship AHL
fund
()
Overview
The European Commission is going to suggest stripping London
of its control over the scandal-hit Libor lending rate and
propose handing over supervision to the Paris-based European
Securities and Markets Authority.
The International Monetary Fund said its projections for the
Greek economy had been too optimistic during the 2010 bailout,
and that debt restructuring should have taken place earlier.
Procter & Gamble, the world's largest household
products maker, promoted four executives to head major units,
making them the key contenders to replace Chief Executive AG
Lafley.
Ousted Chesapeake Energy Chief Executive Aubrey
McClendon is trying to raise $1 billion in capital through
private equity firms and sovereign wealth funds for his new
company, American Energy Partners.
Man Group, the computer-driven hedge fund, reported
steep losses at its flagship "black box" fund AHL, sending its
shares down as much as 15 percent on the London Stock Exchange
on Wednesday.
