PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - June 10

Headlines
UK Treasury considers Lloyds stake sale
MPs set to launch inquiry into FPC make-up
Bank reforms spur BNP Paribas to merge U.S. units
Talks ultimatum follows Severn Trent bid impasse
Cnooc teams up with Icelandic group in its play for Arctic
oil
Overview
The UK Treasury is mulling over selling an initial 10
percent of Lloyds Banking Group before the end of the
year, with a view to begin reprivatising both Lloyds and Royal
Bank of Scotland before the 2015 general election.
British Members of Parliament are planning to launch an
inquiry into the independence of the Bank of England's new
financial risk watchdog, the Financial Policy Committee.
French bank BNP Paribas is planning to merge its
U.S. operations in an attempt to offset the blow of potential
U.S. regulatory reforms for foreign banks, according to people
familiar with the matter.
The LongRiver consortium is threatening to walk away from
buying Severn Trent, which rejected the LongRiver's
third takeover bid on Friday, unless the British water firm
agrees to talks.
State-owned Chinese oil company Cnooc Ltd is
teaming up with Iceland's Eykon Energy to bid for an exploration
licence off the northeast coast of Iceland, a month after China
was successful in its bid to become a permanent observer at the
Arctic Council.