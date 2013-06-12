PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - June 12

BRIEF-BPCL plans to set up oil trading desk in Singapore with Shell - source
* BPCL plans to set up oil trading desk in Singapore with Shell - source Further company coverage:
June 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Dimon pledges to fight Whale suits
Google buys mapping app for $1 bln
Tech groups urge US to ease security gag
Investors vent fury at Facebook meeting
IAG paves way for first dividend
Prada to focus on cost control as sales and profit growth slows
Overview
JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon hit back against allegations that the bank's executives misled shareholders last year during its unfolding London Whale derivatives loss.
Google Inc on Tuesday bought mapping app Waze for $1 billion, to safeguard its lead in one of the most crucial aspects of smartphone usage.
Google Inc and Facebook Inc have requested that the U.S. government ease up on regulation preventing Internet companies from disclosing how many national security requests they receive for users' data.
Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg faced a barrage of criticism from investors who were disappointed with the social network's slumping stock price at its first annual general meeting on Tuesday.
International Consolidated Airlines Group on Tuesday reached an agreement with trustees to its pension schemes that, it said, would allow British Airways to move to normal dividend payments over time.
Milanese luxury brand Prada SpA reported slow first-quarter profit and sales, hurt by a clampdown on luxury gifts in China and lower European consumer spending.
PARIS, March 31 French food group Danone said on Friday it would sell its U.S. organic yoghurt business Stonyfield to facilitate the rapid completion of its $10.4 billion acquisition of U.S. organic food producer WhiteWave foods Co.
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.