PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - June 17

June 17 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Biggest UK investors plan joint move on excess
()
Europe's auto market gloom to last until 2019
()
Brazil hanging on for record IPO boom
()
Grohe considers IPO or trade sale
()
Co-op close to deal with regulator
()
Aerospace trio campaigns for European drone programme
()
Overview
The United Kingdom's biggest shareholders such as Schroders
, pension funds and charities are looking at setting up a
joint investor forum to check boardroom excesses and in turn
improve performance and returns of companies.
The car market in western Europe will not begin to grow until at
least 2019, according to a report to be released by AlixPartners
on Monday, raising fears of further plant closures.
The total capital raised on Brazil's stock exchange during the
first half of 2013 is set to cross $10.6 billion this week when
the country's largest cement producer, Votorantim Cimentos
lists on Wednesday.
Private equity owners of Germany's Grohe, Europe's
biggest bathroom fittings maker, have appointed bankers to
evaluate strategic options including an initial public offering
or sale, that could value the company at 4 billion euros,
including debt.
Co-operative Bank is close to agreeing a rescue
package with the Bank of England that will plug a capital
shortfall of up to 1.5 billion pounds ($2.35 billion) without
state help.
EADS, Finmeccanica and Dassault -
three of Europe's biggest defence companies - have called up
governments to set up a European drone programme to compete with
U.S. and Israeli companies that dominate the sector.