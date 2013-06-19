PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - June 20

June 19 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Osborne looks at 'bad bank' for RBS toxic loans

UK regulator identifies 26 bln stg bank capital deficits

Bernanke sees 2014 end for QE3

UK authority extends scrutiny of hedge funds

BT chief Livingston to be trade minister

Dolce and Gabbana get suspended sentence for 1 bln euro tax evasion

Overview

UK's chancellor of the exchequer George Osborne proposed transferring Royal Bank of Scotland's weak assets into a "bad bank" as part of the government's plan to reduce state involvement in the British banking sector.

Britain's financial regulator, the Prudential Regulation Authority, will on Thursday say capital holes at Royal Bank of Scotland, Lloyds Banking Group and Barclays account for more than 90 percent of a 25 billion-pound ($39 billion) shortfall it has identified at the country's top eight banks, according to people familiar with the exercise.

Ben Bernanke Federal Reserve Chairman said the U.S. economy is expanding strongly enough for the central bank to begin slowing the pace of its bond-buying stimulus later this year.

The Financial Conduct Authority is vetting senior appointments at hedge funds and extending its scrutiny to the activities of U.S. funds operating in the United Kingdom as part of its increasing scrutiny of the hedge fund industry

BT Group Chief Executive Ian Livingston, the person credited with turning around the British telecom company, said on Wednesday he was stepping down to replace Lord Green as trade minister.

Italian fashion designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana were handed a suspended prison sentence of a year and eight months and fined 500,000 euros on Wednesday by a court in Milan for evading hundreds of millions of euros from the Italian tax authorities.