PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - June 20

Headlines
Osborne looks at 'bad bank' for RBS toxic loans
UK regulator identifies 26 bln stg bank capital deficits
Bernanke sees 2014 end for QE3
UK authority extends scrutiny of hedge funds
BT chief Livingston to be trade minister
Dolce and Gabbana get suspended sentence for 1 bln euro tax
evasion
Overview
UK's chancellor of the exchequer George Osborne proposed
transferring Royal Bank of Scotland's weak assets into a
"bad bank" as part of the government's plan to reduce state
involvement in the British banking sector.
Britain's financial regulator, the Prudential Regulation
Authority, will on Thursday say capital holes at Royal Bank of
Scotland, Lloyds Banking Group and Barclays
account for more than 90 percent of a 25 billion-pound
($39 billion) shortfall it has identified at the country's top
eight banks, according to people familiar with the exercise.
Ben Bernanke Federal Reserve Chairman said the U.S. economy
is expanding strongly enough for the central bank to begin
slowing the pace of its bond-buying stimulus later this year.
The Financial Conduct Authority is vetting senior
appointments at hedge funds and extending its scrutiny to the
activities of U.S. funds operating in the United Kingdom as part
of its increasing scrutiny of the hedge fund industry
BT Group Chief Executive Ian Livingston, the person
credited with turning around the British telecom company, said
on Wednesday he was stepping down to replace Lord Green as trade
minister.
Italian fashion designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana
were handed a suspended prison sentence of a year and eight
months and fined 500,000 euros on Wednesday by a court in Milan
for evading hundreds of millions of euros from the Italian tax
authorities.