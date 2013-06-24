PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - June 25

June 25 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Silvio Berlusconi found guilty in sex trial
Investors press Repsol to strike deal over YPF expropriation
Dublin urged to hold inquiry into banking crisis
Top shareholder backs ENRC bid even as independent committee
fails to recommend it
Vodafone seals 7.7 bln euro union with Kabel Deutschland
Warming oceans make parts of world 'uninsurable', say
insurers
Overview
Silvio Berlusconi was handed a seven-year jail sentence and
banned from holding public office for life on Monday for abuse
of office and paying for sex with a minor, further complicating
relations between the two main parties in Italy's fragile
left-right government.
Spanish oil major Repsol SA is under increasing
pressure from Catalan savings bank La Caixa, its largest
shareholder, and Pemex, the Mexican state oil group and
number-three investor, to accept a non-cash compensation offer
from Argentina over the expropriation of its majority stake in
energy firm YPF, several people close to the talks in
Spain and Argentina said.
Dublin is facing fresh calls for a full inquiry into the
collapse of Ireland's financial system on Monday, after
recordings of talks between Anglo Irish Bank executives about a
bailout were revealed. The recordings suggest the bank
deliberately misled regulators as it sought help during the
financial crisis.
A $4.7 billion bid by the founders of Eurasian Natural
Resources Corporation to buy out the Kazakh miner has
gained the support of the board of its largest shareholder
Kazakhmys Plc, even as an independent committee set up
by the company said it could not recommend their new offer.
Vodafone Group Plc has agreed to buy Germany's
largest cable operator Kabel Deutschland Holding AG
for 7.7 billion euros ($10 billion), which will turn the mobile
operator into a combined TV, internet and telecoms group with
more customers and higher margins.
Insurers have warned that the speed at which oceans are
warming increasingly around the world is threatening their
ability to sell affordable policies.