PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - June 28

Headlines

Iran, Russia and China prop up Assad economy

Greece faces collapse of second key privatisation

Church of England backs RBS branches plan

Vekselberg's sights on Schmolz+Bickenbach

CVC attracts pledges of 14 bln euros in six months

UK industry closes on Mittelstand

Overview

President Bashar al-Assad's regime is enlisting the help of Iran, Russia and China to bypass western sanctions by doing business in rials, roubles and renminbi, Syria's senior economics minister has said.

Conflicting interests between opposing business groups threaten to unravel the sale of Greek gambling company OPAP , the head of the country's privatization agency said on Thursday.

The Church Commissioners, an endowment fund of the Church of England, has agreed to join a consortium formed by Lord Davies, the former Standard Chartered chairman, to take control of hundreds of Royal Bank of Scotland branches.

Shareholders in Schmolz+Bickenbach AG will decide at their annual meeting on Friday whether or not to let billionaire Russian Tycoon Viktor Vekselberg build his stake in the struggling Swiss-German steel company.

Private equity fund CVC Capital Partners, owner of the Formula One car racing franchise, has outpaced competitors by securing pledges of more than 14 billion euros ($18.20 billion) from investors in just six months at a time when most of its peers are struggling to raise funds.

UK'S medium-sized companies are closing the gap in revenue growth with their German counterparts, according to research by GE Capital.