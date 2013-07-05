PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - July 5

July 5 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Central banks send clear signal on interest rates

UK car sales rise for 16th straight month

Ex-UBS trader in court on Libor charges

Tom Watson quits as Labour election co-ordinator

Barclays chief seeks to mend rift with regulators

Former Rolls-Royce employees challenge court order

Overview

Both the European Central Bank and the Bank of England on Thursday gave markets guidance on low future interest rates.

New car sales in Britain posted their sixteenth straight monthly increase in June as strong consumer confidence fuelled private demand.

Former UBS trader Tom Hayes, at the center of a global probe into the manipulation of Libor, will indicate how he wishes to plead to eight criminal charges as early as October.

The Labour party's election coordinator, Tom Watson, quit his post on Thursday in a dispute over an attempt by union Unite to influence candidate selection.

Barclays Chief Executive Antony Jenkins has sought to mend ties with regulators after appearing last week to threaten to cut lending if they persisted with new leverage demands.

Two ex Rolls-Royce employees in the United States are challenging a court order holding them back from releasing information which, according to them, exposes potentially serious defects in the company's engine manufacturing process.