PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - July 5

Headlines
Central banks send clear signal on interest rates
UK car sales rise for 16th straight month
Ex-UBS trader in court on Libor charges
Tom Watson quits as Labour election co-ordinator
Barclays chief seeks to mend rift with regulators
Former Rolls-Royce employees challenge court order
Overview
Both the European Central Bank and the Bank of England on
Thursday gave markets guidance on low future interest rates.
New car sales in Britain posted their sixteenth straight
monthly increase in June as strong consumer confidence fuelled
private demand.
Former UBS trader Tom Hayes, at the center of a
global probe into the manipulation of Libor, will indicate how
he wishes to plead to eight criminal charges as early as
October.
The Labour party's election coordinator, Tom Watson, quit
his post on Thursday in a dispute over an attempt by union Unite
to influence candidate selection.
Barclays Chief Executive Antony Jenkins has sought
to mend ties with regulators after appearing last week to
threaten to cut lending if they persisted with new leverage
demands.
Two ex Rolls-Royce employees in the United States are
challenging a court order holding them back from releasing
information which, according to them, exposes potentially
serious defects in the company's engine manufacturing process.