PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 9

Alibaba prepared to move HK listing plan to NY

Dell set to seal shareholder backing

Lloyds seeks more time for TSB sale

Neiman Marcus up for sale with $6 bln price tag

Zoopla considers listing to seize on property boom

Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba is prepared to scrap plans for a $60 billion Hong Kong float and instead list in New York if its senior management cannot nominate a majority of board directors, according to people close to the company.

Dell Inc's billionaire Chief Executive Michael Dell is this week set to win shareholder backing for his drawn-out $24.8 billion buyout of the PC company that he founded, barring last-minute intervention from activist investor Carl Icahn.

The British Treasury is planning to request that the European Commission extend Lloyds Banking Group's November 2013 deadline to sell a package of 631 retail branches by up to two years. The request is expected to be submitted by the end of September, according to people close to the process.

Upscale U.S. retailer Neiman Marcus is likely to be sold - rather than listed - to a consortium of Ares Management LLC and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for over $6 billion, sources said.

British property website Zoopla has hired Credit Suisse to explore growth opportunities that will likely mean a London stock market listing.