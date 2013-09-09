PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 9

Sept 9 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Alibaba prepared to move HK listing plan to NY
()
Dell set to seal shareholder backing
()
Lloyds seeks more time for TSB sale
()
Neiman Marcus up for sale with $6 bln price tag
()
Zoopla considers listing to seize on property boom
()
Overview
Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba is prepared to
scrap plans for a $60 billion Hong Kong float and instead list
in New York if its senior management cannot nominate a majority
of board directors, according to people close to the company.
Dell Inc's billionaire Chief Executive Michael Dell
is this week set to win shareholder backing for his drawn-out
$24.8 billion buyout of the PC company that he founded, barring
last-minute intervention from activist investor Carl Icahn.
The British Treasury is planning to request that the
European Commission extend Lloyds Banking Group's
November 2013 deadline to sell a package of 631 retail branches
by up to two years. The request is expected to be submitted by
the end of September, according to people close to the process.
Upscale U.S. retailer Neiman Marcus is likely to be sold -
rather than listed - to a consortium of Ares Management LLC and
the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for over $6 billion,
sources said.
British property website Zoopla has hired Credit Suisse
to explore growth opportunities that will likely mean
a London stock market listing.