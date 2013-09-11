PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 11

Sept 11 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

IVAN GLASENBERG SHOWS THE 'GLENCORE WAY' TO CUT XSTRATA 'FAT'

GULF KEYSTONE WINS CASE OVER OWNERSHIP OF KURDISTAN OIL ACREAGE

INTEL INTENDS TO LEAPFROG SMARTPHONE ERA WITH QUARK CHIPS

DYSON SUES SAMSUNG OVER 'RIP OFF' VACUUM

FERRARI TO SPEND 2 BLN EUROS ON ENGINES

Overview

Commodities trader Glencore Xstrata Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg on Tuesday said the company expected to save at least $2 billion next year from its record-breaking takeover of Xstrata takeover ever.

A British High Court judge ruled in favour of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a billion-pound court case against it by a former U.S. special forces captain, over the Kurdistan-focused oil explorer's ownership of giant oilfields.

Intel said it was working on a new line of ultra-small microchips for wearable devices like smartwatches and bracelets, in a bid to leapfrog the smartphone and tablet era that it arrived late for.

James Dyson, owner of British appliance maker Dyson, has taken South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co to the English High court, alleging that Samsung's Motion Sync vacuum cleaner infringed Dyson's patented pivot steering technology used in its DC37 and DC39 cylinder vacuum cleaners.

Ferrari plans to increase its investment in new technology by half to 2 billion euros ($2.65 billion) by 2017 as the Italian luxury carmaker aims to build the world's most fuel-efficient, high-performance engines.