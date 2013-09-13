PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 13

Sept 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

TWITTER FIRES THE STARTING GUN ON IPO

VODAFONE WINS BACKING FOR 7.7 BLN EURO KABEL BID

SEC CALLS FOR PLAN TO BEAT EXCHANGE FAILURES

RENAULT AND BOLLORE IN ELECTRIC CAR DEAL

LEHMAN 'ZOMBIE COMPANY' NEARS ITS END

Overview

Twitter took its first steps towards going public on Thursday when it filed preparatory documents to the Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering in the United States.

Vodafone won backing from 75 percent of Kabel Deutschland's shareholders on Thursday night, paving the way for its 7.7 billion euro ($10.25 billion)takeover of the German cable company.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has asked leading stock and options exchanges in the country to specific changes that can be made to improve the structural foundation of the U.S. market following high-profile outages.

French carmaker Renault and industrial group Bollore on Thursday said they would join forces for the development of a new three-seater electric car, and to produce electric vehicles to be used in urban car-sharing programmes.

Lawyers, traders and restructuring specialists have been working to unwind the remaining assets of Lehman Brothers' , once the fourth-biggest investment bank by market value in the United States.