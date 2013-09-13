PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 13

Sept 13 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
TWITTER FIRES THE STARTING GUN ON IPO
VODAFONE WINS BACKING FOR 7.7 BLN EURO KABEL BID
SEC CALLS FOR PLAN TO BEAT EXCHANGE FAILURES
RENAULT AND BOLLORE IN ELECTRIC CAR DEAL
LEHMAN 'ZOMBIE COMPANY' NEARS ITS END
Overview
Twitter took its first steps towards going public on
Thursday when it filed preparatory documents to the Securities
and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering in the
United States.
Vodafone won backing from 75 percent of Kabel
Deutschland's shareholders on Thursday night, paving
the way for its 7.7 billion euro ($10.25 billion)takeover of the
German cable company.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has asked
leading stock and options exchanges in the country to specific
changes that can be made to improve the structural foundation of
the U.S. market following high-profile outages.
French carmaker Renault and industrial group
Bollore on Thursday said they would join forces for
the development of a new three-seater electric car, and to
produce electric vehicles to be used in urban car-sharing
programmes.
Lawyers, traders and restructuring specialists have been
working to unwind the remaining assets of Lehman Brothers'
, once the fourth-biggest investment bank by
market value in the United States.