PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 16

Headlines
CHRYSLER GOES FOR IPO AS LAST RESORT
COOPER TIRE EYES OPTIONS AS ARBITRATOR BLOCKS PART OF APOLLO
DEAL
VODAFONE CONSIDERS ACQUISITIONS IN INDIA
CATHAY HITS AT QANTAS AND CHINA EASTERN
BOB DIAMOND CALLS FOR BANK RULES SHAKE-UP
Overview
Carmaker Chrysler intends to file for its initial public
offering this week after majority owner Fiat and the
healthcare trust that owns the rest of the U.S. company failed
to agree a market price in a long-running dispute.
Cooper Tire & Rubber's $2.5 billion deal to sell
itself to India's Apollo Tyres met a roadblock after
an arbitrator on Friday pointed out that the deal had been
agreed without the consent of workers at two U.S. plants.
Vodafone is looking at acquisitions in India for when
changes to merger rules there allow a shake-up in the country's
fragmented telecoms market, the UK-based network provider's
chief executive in India has said.
Hong Kong's flag carrier Cathay Pacific has gotten
caught up in an increasingly public battle with Qantas Airways
and China Eastern Airlines about plans to
launch a low-cost airline in the Chinese territory.
Former Barclays Chief Executive Bob Diamond has
criticised regulators' lack of progress in finding ways to
safely wind down failing financial giants.