PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 17

Headlines
JPMORGAN IN TALKS TO PAY $800 MLN 'WHALE' FINE
BARCLAYS CONTESTS 50 MLN STG FINE FOR BREACH OF LISTING
RULES
VODAFONE HEADS TOWARDS FIGHT WITH FUNDS OVER GERMAN CABLE
BUYOUT
REGULATOR TO PROBE PWC'S AUDIT OF HOUSEBUILDER BERKELEY
OUSTED EIVIND KOLDING'S TROUBLED TIME AT DENMARK'S DANSKE
BANK
Overview
JPMorgan Chase is in talks with securities and bank
regulators to settle investigations into its $6 billion London
Whale trading loss, expecting to pay about $800 million, people
familiar with the matter said.
Barclays said it was contesting a British
watchdog's 50 million pound ($79.68 million) fine for behaving
"recklessly" when it failed to disclose 322 million pounds worth
payments to Qatari investors during its emergency cash call in
2008.
Britain's Vodafone is about to go face-to-face with
hedge funds over the mobile network's buyout of minority
investors in Kabel Deutschland, having only narrowly
secured the approval from three-quarters of shareholders needed
for the 7.7 billion euro ($10.28 billion) deal.
Britain's accounting watchdog has launched a probe into
whether PriceWaterhouseCoopers was acting independently
when it audited the books of housebuilder Berkeley Group
last year.
Danske Bank ousted Eivind Kolding after his
18-month stint as the chief executive of Denmark's biggest bank
- his tenure there saw a fierce clash with the Danish regulator,
a marketing campaign that ended in a public apology, and the
loss of tens of thousands of customers.