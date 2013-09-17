PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 17

Sept 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

JPMORGAN IN TALKS TO PAY $800 MLN 'WHALE' FINE

BARCLAYS CONTESTS 50 MLN STG FINE FOR BREACH OF LISTING RULES

VODAFONE HEADS TOWARDS FIGHT WITH FUNDS OVER GERMAN CABLE BUYOUT

REGULATOR TO PROBE PWC'S AUDIT OF HOUSEBUILDER BERKELEY

OUSTED EIVIND KOLDING'S TROUBLED TIME AT DENMARK'S DANSKE BANK

Overview

JPMorgan Chase is in talks with securities and bank regulators to settle investigations into its $6 billion London Whale trading loss, expecting to pay about $800 million, people familiar with the matter said.

Barclays said it was contesting a British watchdog's 50 million pound ($79.68 million) fine for behaving "recklessly" when it failed to disclose 322 million pounds worth payments to Qatari investors during its emergency cash call in 2008.

Britain's Vodafone is about to go face-to-face with hedge funds over the mobile network's buyout of minority investors in Kabel Deutschland, having only narrowly secured the approval from three-quarters of shareholders needed for the 7.7 billion euro ($10.28 billion) deal.

Britain's accounting watchdog has launched a probe into whether PriceWaterhouseCoopers was acting independently when it audited the books of housebuilder Berkeley Group last year.

Danske Bank ousted Eivind Kolding after his 18-month stint as the chief executive of Denmark's biggest bank - his tenure there saw a fierce clash with the Danish regulator, a marketing campaign that ended in a public apology, and the loss of tens of thousands of customers.