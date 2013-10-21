PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 21

Oct 21 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
MORTGAGE WATCHDOG SEEKS $6 BLN FROM BOFA
()
OPINION DIVIDED ON JPMORGAN SETTLEMENT
()
ALCOA ATTACKS 'SHORT-SIGHTED AND MISGUIDED' LME
()
AT&T SELLS CELL TOWERS FOR $4.9 BLN
()
TERRA FIRMA TO LAUNCH 1 BLN STG FLOAT OF INFINIS
()
Overview
U.S. housing regulators are looking to fine Bank of America
more than $6 billion for its role in misleading mortgage
agencies during the housing boom, compared with the $4 billion
to be paid by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Opinions are divided in the U.S. regarding the $13 billion
settlement JPMorgan Chase has agreed to pay to state and federal
authorities.
Aluminum producer Alcoa has attacked the London Metal
Exchange as "short-sighted and misguided" and called on the UK
Financial Conduct Authority and the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission to intervene in a row about metals
warehousing.
AT&T said it would lease the rights to about 9,100 of
its wireless network towers to Crown Castle International and
sell another 600 towers to the tower operator for about $4.9
billion.
Terra Firma, the buyout group run by dealmaker Guy Hands, is
set to launch a 1 billion pound ($1.62 billion) float of
Infinis, a British wind power company, on Monday in a comeback
signal to prospective new investors.