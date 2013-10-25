PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 25

Oct 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

TWITTER CAUTIOUS AHEAD OF $14 BLN IPO

()

BofA to cut thousands of mortgage jobs

()

WPP sees signs of recovery in Europe

()

RBS's 'bad bank' to sell property assets

()

G4S replaces its UK chief executive Richard Morris

()

Overview

Micro-blogging company Twitter set a modest $17 to $20 price range per share for its initial public offering next month, anxious to avoid the runaway valuations which dogged rival Facebook's offering.

Bank of America is planning to axe 3,000 jobs - most of which are not full-time employees - in its legacy asset servicing unit as improving credit quality reduces work on delinquent loans and foreclosures.

WPP, the world's largest advertising company, posted better-than-expected third-quarter sales growth driven by strength from business in western Europe for the first time this year.

Royal Bank of Scotland's "bad bank" is taking bids for its West Register internal property portfolio, which consists of a number of industrial distribution units with a guide price of 63 million pounds ($101.85 million).

G4S, the world's biggest security services firm, said its UK chief executive had stepped down immediately after holding the position for little more than a year.