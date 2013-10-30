PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 30

Oct 30 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
RABOBANK AGREES TO PAY $1 BLN LIBOR FINE
BARCLAYS FACES NEW $700 MLN BILL
CREDITORS FEAR BEING LEFT WITH NOTHING AFTER OGX GAS
SELL-OFF
BP PROMISES FURTHER $10 BLN OF ASSET SALES
HIGH STREET HORROR AS BLOCKBUSTER'S UK ARM COLLAPSES AGAIN
Overview
Rabobank agreed to a $1 billion fine to U.S.,
British and Dutch authorities, admitting that dozens of
employees manipulated the Libor and other key benchmark interest
rates over six years.
Barclays may need to pay out as much as $700
million to U.S. hedge fund Black Diamond, after losing
an appeal in a five-year legal struggle when a New York supreme
court found the bank liable for breach of contract over a vast
credit derivatives transaction.
Creditor banks of Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista's OGX
on Monday struck a private deal to sell off the
troubled oil company's natural gas business. The move has other
creditors and shareholders anxious that they will be left with
next to nothing if OGX files for bankruptcy.
BP's Chief Executive Bob Dudley said the UK oil major
plans to sell a further $10 billion worth of assets by the end
of 2015, which could signal higher payouts to investors.
DVD rental chain Blockbuster's British arm is set to go back
into administration for the second time in 10 months, putting
2,000 jobs at risk after poor retail and rental sales.