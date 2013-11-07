PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 7

Nov 7 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Twitter priced at $26 a share

()

Shell seeks go-ahead to resume Arctic drilling

()

Experian acquires US data group for $850 mln

()

Carlyle's income drops on fewer asset sales

()

Poundland appoints advisers on stock market listing

()

Brazil's Vale rises on Chinese demand

()

Overview

Twitter's priced its initial public offering above the expected range at $26 per share on Wednesday, pushing its valuation to $18 billion as it capitalised on strong investor demand.

Royal Dutch Shell is expected to soon file a formal exploration plan with the U.S. government for the Chukchi Sea off the northwest coast of Alaska.

British credit data provider Experian agreed to buy U.S. healthcare data firm Passport Health Communications for $850 million on Wednesday, sending its shares down more than 6 percent amid fears that it had overpaid.

U.S. alternative asset manager Carlyle Group LP reported an 11 percent drop in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, hurt by fewer portfolio company sales and listings.

British discount retailer Poundland kick-started plans for a London share sale on Wednesday with its private equity owner Warburg Pincus picking investment banks Credit Suisse Group AG and JPMorgan Chase & Co to advise it on the listing that could value the company at between 700 million pounds and 800 million pounds ($1.1 billion to $1.3 billion), according to people familiar with the situation.

Brazil's Vale SA reported its first quarterly profit increase in more than two years on Wednesday, as China's steelmakers replenish stocks and aggressive cost-cutting plan at the world's second-largest miner starts to pay off.