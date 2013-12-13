PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 13

Dec 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

GOLD PRICE PROBE EXTENDED TO DEUTSCHE BANK

MADOFF VICTIMS SET TO RECOVER THREE-QUARTERS OF LOSSES

BOJ VOWS TO STICK WITH EASY MONEY POLICY

EUROPEAN WATCHDOG'S WARNING THROWS COLD WATER ON BITCOIN FEVER

EADS CHIEF CALLS FOR EU DRONE BUDGET

OVERTIME WORK AT FOXCONN STILL BEYOND CHINA'S LEGAL LIMITS

Overview

German banking regulator Bafin has demanded documents from Deutsche Bank as part of a probe into suspected manipulation of benchmark gold and silver prices by banks, according to people familiar with the matter.

After a new contribution from JPMorgan Chase & Co, funds set up for victims of Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme should recover almost three-quarters of the $17.5 billion of losses.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank would keep its highly expansionary monetary policy in place until inflation hits and stabilises at its 2 percent target.

European financial watchdogs have warned of the "violent fluctuations in electronic currencies" consumers face by using virtual currencies such as Bitcoin, the price of which has fluctuated between $340 and $1,240 in the past week.

Tom Enders, chief executive of Europe's largest aerospace company EADS, has warned that Europe will have to buy its next fighter jet from the U.S. or Asia if it does not invest in its own defence industry and allow sector consolidation.

An audit of operations at Foxconn Technology Group , best known for assembling Apple Inc's iPhones, has found that workers still do more overtime than permitted by Chinese labour law.