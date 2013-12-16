PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 16

Dec 16 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA CONSIDERS SPINNING OFF PROP TRADING
UNITS
WESTINGHOUSE TO BUY 50 PERCENT STAKE IN NUGEN
VODAFONE HIT BY 250 MLN EURO LAWSUIT IN GREECE
JAPAN INSURER SOMPO SEEKS TO BUY CANOPIUS
CREDIT SUISSE TO FUND SOFTWARE MARKETPLACE
Overview
Royal Bank of Canada, the country's largest bank, is
mulling over spinning off parts of its proprietary trading
business, a move that demonstrates the long reach of the United
States' new Volcker rule against banks speculating with their
own money.
Toshiba's U.S. unit Westinghouse is close to
announcing plans to buy Spanish utility Iberdrola's 50
percent stake in British nuclear consortium NuGen for over 100
million pounds ($163 million), according to sources.
Vodafone's Greek business has been slapped with a
250 million euro ($343 million) lawsuit claiming that the
world's No. 2 mobile operator breached its contracts with a
Greek retail partner.
Sompo Japan Insurance is in advanced talks to buy the
privately held Lloyd's of London syndicate Canopius
Group for about 600 million pounds.
Credit Suisse plans to back an online marketplace
for investment banking and hedge fund software, highlighting the
latest attempt by an investment bank to reduce the sector's
fast-rising technology costs.