PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 6

Jan 6 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Osborne to insist on need to continue UK spending cuts
()
Europe set to ease reform on bank splits
()
Duke chief predicts slow growth and consolidation in the
United States
()
Autonomy beset by revenues allegation
()
Finances of NHS service providers to be scrutinised by
regulator
()
CFOs of UK's biggest companies rediscover risk appetite
()
Overview
British finance minister George Osborne will on Monday warn
that years of spending cuts lie ahead even as Prime Minister
David Cameron promised on Sunday to protect pensioners' income
if his Conservative party wins the 2015 election.
The European Commission is poised to relax financial reforms
so that banks do not have to separate risky activities from
lending operations, according to a draft proposal.
There is likely to be further consolidation among U.S.
electricity companies, which are facing a future of slow demand
growth, chief executive of the largest U.S. power company Duke
Energy Corp said.
Autonomy, the British software company accused of accounting
irregularities by its U.S. owners Hewlett-Packard,
booked revenues from uncompleted transactions at the end of a
number of quarters to meet sales targets, according to a
document from the U.S. Air Force.
Private companies and charities that provide services to the
NHS will for the first time face scrutiny of their funding
arrangements and liquidity in an effort to avoid harming
patients in case they run into financial difficulty or collapse.
An appetite for risk has returned to the finance chiefs of
Britain's biggest companies, which are looking to expand into
new markets or introduce new products as the economic recovery
takes hold.