PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 7

Jan 7 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
German regulators press Deutsche Bank for shake-up over
Libor
()
General Electric boosts life sciences division with $1.06
bln deal
()
UK regulators launch formal probes into Co-operative Bank
()
UK car sales top pre-recession levels
()
Teva activist investor backs nomination of Erez Vigodman as
chief
()
Verso Paper to buy rival in $1.4 bln deal
()
Overview
Deutsche Bank faces fresh pressure from
regulators to reform its corporate culture over the Libor
scandal, after extracts from a report by Bafin, Germany's
financial regulator, was leaked to German media - suggesting
that the bank had not done enough to restore its reputation.
General Electric Co said it would buy three
businesses from Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for $1.06
billion, a deal that will boost the industrial conglomerate's
life sciences division and take forward its ambition of moving
into high-tech, high-profit-margin areas of the market.
Britain's financial regulators, Prudential Regulation
Authority (PRA) and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), have
launched an investigation into problems at the Co-operative Bank
, kicking off what threatens to be a difficult year
for the lender as it tries to rebuild its reputation following
scandals.
British car sales grew by more than 10 percent last year to
hit a five-year high, as abundant cheap credit and improved
consumer confidence made the country's car market the most
buoyant in Europe.
Benny Landa, a leading activist shareholder in Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries, the world's largest generic
drugmaker, has lent his support for the proposed nomination of
Erez Vigodman as its new chief executive officer.
Coated paper maker Verso Paper Corp said it would
buy privately held rival NewPage Holdings Inc for about $1.4
billion, including debt, as the sector that's been hit by
falling demand and overcapacity continues to consolidate.