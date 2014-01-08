PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 8

Jan 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

JPMorgan sets record with $2.6 bln Madoff payment

Apple's App store sales soar to $10 bln

Maersk to sell stake in Dansk Supermarked to focus on 'four legs'

Co-op fallout could lead to tighter bank head checks

Centrica finance director Nick Luff leaves for Reed Elsevier

Eurozone periphery's borrowing costs tumble

Overview

JPMorgan Chase & Co agreed on Tuesday to pay $2.6 billion to settle a criminal prosecution and private litigation over failures to report suspicious activity involving Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme.

Apple Inc said on Tuesday that its customers spent $10 billion on purchases in its applications store in 2013, roughly as much as it sold in the previous four years combined, cementing the company's lead over Google Inc in a key battleground of mobile computing.

AP Moller Maersk has agreed to sell most of its stake in Denmark's largest retailer, Dansk Supermarked, as the shipping-to-oil conglomerate continues to prune its sprawling portfolio.

The entire financial services industry should comply with tighter rules over the appointment of senior bankers, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) watchdog said on Tuesday as it admitted to shortcomings in its screening senior staff at the Co-operative Bank.

Centrica Plc finance director Nick Luff will quit this year to join information group Reed Elsevier, adding to a string of recent departures from Britain's biggest household energy supplier.

Yields on government debt for the euro zone's crisis-hit countries tumbled on Tuesday after Ireland made a storming return to the international bond market with bumper demand for the country's first debt sale since exiting its international bailout programme last month.