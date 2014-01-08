PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 8

Jan 8 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
JPMorgan sets record with $2.6 bln Madoff payment
Apple's App store sales soar to $10 bln
Maersk to sell stake in Dansk Supermarked to focus on 'four
legs'
Co-op fallout could lead to tighter bank head checks
Centrica finance director Nick Luff leaves for Reed Elsevier
Eurozone periphery's borrowing costs tumble
Overview
JPMorgan Chase & Co agreed on Tuesday to pay $2.6
billion to settle a criminal prosecution and private litigation
over failures to report suspicious activity involving Bernard
Madoff's Ponzi scheme.
Apple Inc said on Tuesday that its customers spent
$10 billion on purchases in its applications store in 2013,
roughly as much as it sold in the previous four years combined,
cementing the company's lead over Google Inc in a key
battleground of mobile computing.
AP Moller Maersk has agreed to sell most of its
stake in Denmark's largest retailer, Dansk Supermarked, as the
shipping-to-oil conglomerate continues to prune its sprawling
portfolio.
The entire financial services industry should comply with
tighter rules over the appointment of senior bankers, the
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) watchdog said on Tuesday as it
admitted to shortcomings in its screening senior staff at the
Co-operative Bank.
Centrica Plc finance director Nick Luff will quit
this year to join information group Reed Elsevier,
adding to a string of recent departures from Britain's biggest
household energy supplier.
Yields on government debt for the euro zone's crisis-hit
countries tumbled on Tuesday after Ireland made a storming
return to the international bond market with bumper demand for
the country's first debt sale since exiting its international
bailout programme last month.