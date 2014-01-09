PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 9

Jan 9 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Forest Labs seeks fresh targets after $2.9 bln move for
Aptalis
Danone takes legal action over milk scare
Guy Hands doubles salary pot of Terra Firma staff
Yannick Bollore to become Havas global chief
Sainsbury squeezed by the hard discounters
EE and Vodafone to offer voice and data services in Channel
tunnel
Overview
U.S. drugmaker Forest Laboratories Inc is planning
more acquisitions after it agreed to buy specialty
pharmaceutical maker Aptalis from private equity firm TPG
Capital for $2.9 billion.
French food group Danone said it would cut its
supply contract with dairy exporter Fonterra and sue
the New Zealand firm following a false alert last year that
triggered the recall of its infant-milk products in eight
countries, including China.
After the loss of his group's investment in music company
EMI Group Ltd, British financier Guy Hands doubled
his staff wages in 2013 in an effort to keep his private equity
team at Terra Firma Capital Partners intact, according to
financial statements filed at Companies House.
France's Havas appointed Yannick Bollore, the
33-year-old son of top shareholder Vincent Bollore, as chief
executive of the world's sixth-biggest advertising agency,
signalling the family's growing role on France's corporate
stage.
British grocer J Sainsbury reported its slowest
growth in nine years over the crucial Christmas trading period
and cut its sales growth forecast, raising a red flag over the
supermarket sector.
Eurotunnel is set to announce a agreement with British
telecoms groups EE and Vodafone to
allow the use of mobile phones and tablets during the journey
through the world's longest undersea tunnel, according to people
familiar with the plans.