PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 9

U.S. drugmaker Forest Laboratories Inc is planning more acquisitions after it agreed to buy specialty pharmaceutical maker Aptalis from private equity firm TPG Capital for $2.9 billion.

French food group Danone said it would cut its supply contract with dairy exporter Fonterra and sue the New Zealand firm following a false alert last year that triggered the recall of its infant-milk products in eight countries, including China.

After the loss of his group's investment in music company EMI Group Ltd, British financier Guy Hands doubled his staff wages in 2013 in an effort to keep his private equity team at Terra Firma Capital Partners intact, according to financial statements filed at Companies House.

France's Havas appointed Yannick Bollore, the 33-year-old son of top shareholder Vincent Bollore, as chief executive of the world's sixth-biggest advertising agency, signalling the family's growing role on France's corporate stage.

British grocer J Sainsbury reported its slowest growth in nine years over the crucial Christmas trading period and cut its sales growth forecast, raising a red flag over the supermarket sector.

Eurotunnel is set to announce a agreement with British telecoms groups EE and Vodafone to allow the use of mobile phones and tablets during the journey through the world's longest undersea tunnel, according to people familiar with the plans.